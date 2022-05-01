This evening in Roanoke: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 58F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, Roanoke folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 55 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Monday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on roanoke.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke
