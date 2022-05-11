 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
May. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke

Roanoke's evening forecast: Mainly clear skies. Low around 55F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Roanoke people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees tomorrow. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on roanoke.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

