Roanoke's evening forecast: Mainly clear skies. Low around 55F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Roanoke people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees tomorrow. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on roanoke.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke
Related to this story
Most Popular
You can’t photograph the inside of a twister, but radar offers some clues.
Today's temperature in Roanoke will be warm. It should reach a moderate 71 degrees. 56 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are ex…
Roanoke temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 59 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 42 degrees. The R…
Is there a better conversation starter than talking about the weather?
This fun and informative episode answers some of the questions you might have about the recent recreational marijuana revolution.
Today's temperature in Roanoke will be warm. It should reach a pleasant 75 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in …
It will be a warm day in Roanoke. It looks like it will be a comfortable 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …
Roanoke's evening forecast: Rain showers early with overcast skies late. Low 47F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Sunday, tempe…
This evening in Roanoke: Thunderstorms in the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 56F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chanc…
Roanoke people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 61 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. The a…