May. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke

This evening's outlook for Roanoke: Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 61F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Friday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Roanoke community. It looks to reach a pleasant 71 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Friday's outlook shows a 54% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit roanoke.com.

