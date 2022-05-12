This evening's outlook for Roanoke: Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 61F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Friday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Roanoke community. It looks to reach a pleasant 71 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Friday's outlook shows a 54% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit roanoke.com.
May. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke
