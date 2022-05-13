This evening in Roanoke: Showers and thundershowers in the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight with light rain possible. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Saturday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Roanoke community. It should reach a mild 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees tomorrow. Saturday, there is a 49% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit roanoke.com for more weather updates.
May. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke
Related to this story
Most Popular
You can’t photograph the inside of a twister, but radar offers some clues.
Roanoke temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 59 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 42 degrees. The R…
Is there a better conversation starter than talking about the weather?
This fun and informative episode answers some of the questions you might have about the recent recreational marijuana revolution.
It will be a warm day in Roanoke. It looks like it will be a comfortable 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …
Roanoke's evening forecast: Rain showers early with overcast skies late. Low 47F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Sunday, tempe…
Roanoke people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 61 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. The a…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Roanoke area. It should reach a moderate 75 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. Expect perio…
Roanoke folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a mild 71 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. There is a 70% chance of pre…
The Coriolis force acts in a direction perpendicular to Earth’s rotational axis.