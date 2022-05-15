Tonight's weather conditions in Roanoke: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Roanoke area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 47% chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit roanoke.com for local news and weather.
May. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke
Related to this story
Most Popular
This fun and informative episode answers some of the questions you might have about the recent recreational marijuana revolution.
Cleaner air in the United States and Europe is brewing more Atlantic hurricanes, a U.S. government study found.
The Roanoke area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. There is a 47% chance of rain i…
It will be a warm day in Roanoke. It looks like it will be a comfortable 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …
Is there a better conversation starter than talking about the weather?
Roanoke will see warm temperatures this Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Roanoke area. It should reach a moderate 75 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. Expect perio…
🎧 Do you ever find yourself tuning out severe weather alerts? We touch on the subject this week!
This evening in Roanoke: Partly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted…
Roanoke folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a mild 71 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. There is a 70% chance of pre…