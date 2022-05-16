May. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke

This evening in Roanoke: A mostly clear sky. Low 57F. WNW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Looking ahead, the Roanoke area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 56 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index Tuesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on roanoke.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.