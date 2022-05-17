For the drive home in Roanoke: A mostly clear sky. Low around 55F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. 66 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on roanoke.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke
