For the drive home in Roanoke: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low 66F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Roanoke Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit roanoke.com.
May. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke
