May. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke

For the drive home in Roanoke: Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. Low 64F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Looking ahead, the Roanoke area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 95. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 67 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index Friday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on roanoke.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.