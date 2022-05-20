This evening's outlook for Roanoke: Partly cloudy. Low 68F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 92. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 66 degrees. Saturday, there is a 38% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on roanoke.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Roanoke. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. Partly clou…
The Roanoke area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. There is a 47% chance of rain i…
Is there a better conversation starter than talking about the weather?
Roanoke will see warm temperatures this Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees…
🎧 Do you ever find yourself tuning out severe weather alerts? We touch on the subject this week!
Cleaner air in the United States and Europe is brewing more Atlantic hurricanes, a U.S. government study found.
This fun and informative episode answers some of the questions you might have about the recent recreational marijuana revolution.
Hurricane season starts on June 1, and like the last two seasons, it is expected to be busier than normal.
Roanoke folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. We will…
This evening in Roanoke: Partly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted…