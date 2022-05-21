May. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke

This evening in Roanoke: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 66F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Sunday, Roanoke folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Sunday's outlook shows a 38% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit roanoke.com.