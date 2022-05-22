Roanoke's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with more showers at times. Low 66F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Folks in the Roanoke area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 75% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit roanoke.com.
May. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke
Bad news for hurricane season: Loop Current, monster storm fueler, looking a lot like it did in year of Katrina
With La Niña helping clear the way for a busy hurricane season, this wide current of warm water could spell disaster for the northern Gulf Coast.
