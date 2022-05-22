May. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke

Roanoke's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with more showers at times. Low 66F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Folks in the Roanoke area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 75% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit roanoke.com.