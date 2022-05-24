 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
May. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke

This evening's outlook for Roanoke: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 56F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Roanoke area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a moderate 67 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit roanoke.com for local news and weather.

