 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

May. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke

For the drive home in Roanoke: Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low around 60F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Roanoke. It looks like it will be a moderate 77 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 38% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit roanoke.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert