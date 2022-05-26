May. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke

This evening's outlook for Roanoke: Rain. Low 64F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Roanoke area. It should reach a moderate 77 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 74% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit roanoke.com.