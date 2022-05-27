 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
May. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke

For the drive home in Roanoke: Rain showers in the evening, then clear overnight. Thunder possible. Low 58F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Roanoke Saturday. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. 58 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit roanoke.com.

