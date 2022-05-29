May. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke

This evening in Roanoke: A few clouds from time to time. Low 61F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Roanoke area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index Monday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on roanoke.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.