Tonight's weather conditions in Roanoke: Mostly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Roanoke area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 56 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 23% chance of rain Wednesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The UV index Wednesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit roanoke.com for local news and weather.
May. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke
