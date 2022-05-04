May. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke

For the drive home in Roanoke: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 56F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Thursday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Roanoke community. It looks like it will be a comfortable 79 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit roanoke.com.