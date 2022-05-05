Roanoke's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early with showers later at night. Low 62F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Roanoke will see warm temperatures this Friday. It should reach a moderate 75 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 84% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit roanoke.com for more weather updates.
May. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke
