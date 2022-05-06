 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
May. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke

This evening in Roanoke: Thunderstorms in the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 56F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 60 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 46 degrees. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 85% chance of rain. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit roanoke.com for more weather updates.

