This evening in Roanoke: Thunderstorms in the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 56F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 60 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 46 degrees. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 85% chance of rain. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit roanoke.com for more weather updates.
May. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke
