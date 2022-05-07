Roanoke's evening forecast: Rain showers early with overcast skies late. Low 47F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Roanoke area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 60 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on roanoke.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke
Related to this story
Most Popular
A twister raged though southeast Wichita and Andover on Friday night, damaging 50 to 100 buildings. Officials were still assessing the scene Saturday morning.
You can’t photograph the inside of a twister, but radar offers some clues.
Today's temperature in Roanoke will be warm. It should reach a comfortable 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. Plan …
Today's temperature in Roanoke will be warm. It should reach a moderate 71 degrees. 56 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are ex…
This fun and informative episode answers some of the questions you might have about the recent recreational marijuana revolution.
Is there a better conversation starter than talking about the weather?
Today's temperature in Roanoke will be warm. It should reach a pleasant 75 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Roanoke. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…
It's only the start of May and we've already had an active tornado season in various parts of the country. That makes this week's topic of the Across the Sky podcast even more timely.
Roanoke's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early with showers later at night. Low 62F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Roanoke wil…