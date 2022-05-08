 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
May. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke

This evening's outlook for Roanoke: Partly cloudy. Low 42F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Roanoke will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks like it will be a mild 72 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit roanoke.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

