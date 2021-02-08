 Skip to main content
Messy wintry mix episodes possible for late week, weeekend
WPC snow sleet Thursday

The Roanoke area is at the southern fringe of the Weather Prediction Center's current projection of greatest likelihood for snow or sleet equivalent to 0.25 liquid on Thursday into early Friday. An area of freezing rain may develop well south of these areas as well. This forecast is subject to change with uncertainty of storm track and how deeply cold air will bank southward against the Appalachians.

 Weather Prediction Center | NOAA

The vocal majority of people who don't like wintry mix or ice, preferring snow or warmth, may be rooting for the dry slot come later this week.

Temperatures appear to be trending colder for late week, as a cold-air damming setup is likely to occur with two rounds of precipitation, one on Thursday and another on Saturday and Sunday (again). 

Timing of the cold air and each storm system, plus the track of the storm systems, is mired in considerable uncertainty at the moment, but the prospect for widespread moisture over the Mid-Atlantic, Appalachians and Southeast looks strong, with the increasing possibility of cold air building southward, trapped against the mountains, into the moisture.

I've sometimes called a precipitation event starting as snow then changing to sleet, freezing rain and rain in turn "hitting for the cycle." The late-week scenario could be hitting for the cycle in the opposite direction, with cold rain at first, then freezing rain, sleet and maybe snow or at least some snowflakes mixed in at the end. It is questionable at this point if the atmosphere will ever be deeply cold enough at our latitude for snow, with better chances for a fairly large snow event over Northern Virginia. But there is still time for the cold-air damming to end up more extensive and/or faster than projected now, so that is not set in stone.

The weekend event is definitely too far out for much clarity, but overall, cold air will be setting up over much of the central and eastern U.S. with wet storm systems passing around the southern fringe of the cold air. The cold air is deeper and more expansive than we have seen all season, though the core of it may never get to our region. We may not see truly extreme cold, but there may be more chance that at least some of these wintry events will be decidedly below freezing instead of edging the borderline.

The 2020-21 winter is not about to have let us have rest from the kind of borderline, mixy, quick-hitting wintry precipitation episodes it has become known for in our region. It remains to be seen if there is a larger storm -- either ice or snow -- lurking amid this barrage of cold and occasional storm systems. 

Contact Kevin Myatt at kevin.myatt@roanoke.com. Follow him on Twitter @kevinmyattwx.

 

Since 2003, Kevin Myatt has penned the weekly Weather Journal column, and since 2006, the Weather Journal blog, which becomes particularly busy with snow. Kevin has edited a book on hurricanes and has helped lead Virginia Tech students on storm chases.

