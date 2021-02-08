Messy wintry mix episodes possible for late week, weekend

The vocal majority of people who don't like wintry mix or ice, preferring snow or warmth, may be rooting for the dry slot come later this week.

Temperatures appear to be trending colder for late week, as a cold-air damming setup is likely to occur with two rounds of precipitation, one on Thursday and another on Saturday and Sunday (again).

Timing of the cold air and each storm system, plus the track of the storm systems, is mired in considerable uncertainty at the moment, but the prospect for widespread moisture over the Mid-Atlantic, Appalachians and Southeast looks strong, with the increasing possibility of cold air building southward, trapped against the mountains, into the moisture.

I've sometimes called a precipitation event starting as snow then changing to sleet, freezing rain and rain in turn "hitting for the cycle." The late-week scenario could be hitting for the cycle in the opposite direction, with cold rain at first, then freezing rain, sleet and maybe snow or at least some snowflakes mixed in at the end. It is questionable at this point if the atmosphere will ever be deeply cold enough at our latitude for snow, with better chances for a fairly large snow event over Northern Virginia. But there is still time for the cold-air damming to end up more extensive and/or faster than projected now, so that is not set in stone.