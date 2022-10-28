Midrange weather outlook for Roanoke region: Signs point to warm

Despite the chillier spells that have kept most of this month cooler than normal in Southwest Virginia, all signs point to a warmer stretch to start November.

Since the first of October, Roanoke has been about 4 degrees cooler than normal. The cooler nights have done most of the work in keeping that number down, and have also helped make for some brilliant fall foliage this year, especially in the higher terrain west of Interstate 81.

Temperatures through this weekend will not be especially far from normal, but in the week that follows Halloween, there are strong signals that temperatures will be consistently 5-10 degrees above normal.

For Roanoke, that suggests highs next week will be in the 60s to near 70 with lows in 40s to near 50.

In the shorter term, the jet stream flow across North America will largely run west to east across southern Canada, effectively locking up any truly cold air several hundred miles north of Virginia. Early next week, a large disturbance will break off from the jet stream, spilling cold air into the western half of the country, and bringing several rounds of rain to the parched Southwest with mountain snows from the Sierra Nevada to the Wasatch.

The impact for Virginia is what happens downstream from that disturbance. Air, like any fluid, will often travel in waves, and when one end pushes south, the other pushes north. This means that the cool and wet conditions west of the Plains translates to especially warm and dry weather for Virginia and most areas east of the Mississippi River, as warm air flows northward from the tropics.

So, the mountain snow showers that dusted the landscape in the ski areas of West Virginia a couple of weeks ago will not return for at least a couple of weeks. And importantly for agricultural purposes, this also means practically no chance of a hard freeze until after Election Day — even for the colder locations of the New River Valley.

While a few weak systems will push across Virginia in the next couple of weeks, that surge northward in the jet stream also sends the main storm track west of the Appalachians, making a legitimate soaking rain difficult to come by for most of these next two weeks.

One of those smaller systems will push across the state on Halloween, very likely bringing a few rounds of rain or lighter showers, but precisely how much rain and when it falls for the trick-or-treaters is still an open question.

Recent data trends suggest the best chance of rain will be during the daylight hours, pushing eastward toward Richmond by sunset.

But high-precision forecasting for the timing and amount of rainfall more than three days in advance is challenging at best. While the trends in the data look good for those planning to be outside Monday evening, the specifics may not become obvious until late Monday morning.

But we can confidently say that heavy coats will not be needed for Halloween evening this year.

One final thing to keep in the back of your mind over the next two weeks is the tropical Atlantic. Even though it is quiet now, there are subtle signs that it may get active for the first half of November. No direct threat to Virginia is implied there, but it is a good reminder that hurricane season does not end until Nov. 30.