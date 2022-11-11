National Weather Service: No tornadoes reported after warnings issued in Roanoke Valley

Emergency notifications rattled cellphones and social media feeds Friday afternoon as remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole passed over the Roanoke Valley.

The National Weather Service issued two Tornado Warnings, one at about 12:25 p.m. for Roanoke, Vinton and Blue Ridge, and another at about 1:40 p.m. for Rocky Mount, Ferrum and Boones Mill.

The Roanoke County warning expired at 12:45 p.m., and the Franklin County warning expired at 2 p.m. But Phil Hysell, a warning coordination meteorologist for the NWS in Blacksburg, said there was a “potential for isolated tornados” in the area in the late afternoon and early evening.

Rainfall totals were expected to continue to increase throughout the valley as the day progressed, Hysell said, with precipitation not ending until after 9 or 10 p.m. Friday.

“There's the potential for more flooding until that time and there's also a threat for isolated tornadoes, as well,” the meteorologist said.

At about 2 p.m., the Roanoke Valley was recording “widespread 1 to 2 inch rainfall amounts, with locally higher amounts of 2 to 3 inches,” Hysell said. “We're going to be adding another 1 to 2 inches on top of that before the system moves out this evening.”

Some spots with high rainfall totals included the Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport, which reported 2.55 inches in 24 hours, and a rain gauge in northeast Roanoke County off Interstate 81 that reported 2.7 inches.

A Mason Creek rain gauge in Roanoke County reported 3.16 inches in 24 hours, according to the Virginia Flood Observation and Warning Network, and an Apple Orchard Mountain gauge reported 2.51 inches in 12 hours.

Hysell said “more widespread and persistent” rains could be expected through Friday afternoon and evening, but several “bands” of rain battered the area through the morning.

“With these rainfall events that are associated with remains of tropical systems, you'll get bands of rain,” Hysell said. “These bands of rain are oriented north to south. When the band moves north over your area, you'll see intense rainfall rates, 2 inches per hour, and then once that band lifts, the rain will cease, and then you may have an hour break, and another band moves through.”

The meteorologist said tornadoes in Virginia in November are uncommon. Since 1950, only four tornadoes have been reported in Roanoke County, according to the National Weather Service Severe Weather Database, with the last one in June 2008.

“Typically, in this time of year, with the cooler temperatures, you don’t think about tornadoes,” Hysell said. “But the fact that we have the remains of Nicole moving through, that creates a lot of shear in the atmosphere that helps the showers to produce rotation. That makes it unusual.”

While no tornado sightings had been reported Friday afternoon, Hysell said the weather service sometimes doesn’t receive those reports “until well after the event.”

Trevor Shannon, Roanoke Fire-EMS battalion chief of emergency management, said at about 2 p.m. Friday that his crews hadn’t responded to any tornado-related calls.

“There was no confirmation that anything had touched down,” Shannon said. “We have had at least one call for a downed power line, but I'm not sure what the cause of that was. And, of course, we've had multiple vehicle accidents, but it’s hard to say whether they were all weather-related.”

The Virginia Department of Transportation reported at least three traffic incidents on roads in the Roanoke area Friday. One closed all southbound lanes on U.S. 220 in Roanoke County near Starlight Lane, another closed an entrance ramp onto Interstate 581, and a third closed northbound lanes of Interstate 81 near mile marker 144, where 581 and 81 meet.

Jen Ward, a VDOT Salem district spokesperson, said no primary roads in the area had been closed due to the storm, but some secondary roads in Bedford County had to be shut down due to flooding.

“I'm not seeing any additional road closures other than those ones in Bedford,” Ward said. “Those are our typical low water bridge areas that often wash out when we have a lot of rain. Of course, I don't think this is done yet, so we may continue to have more.”

Shannon said that while the city’s swift water rescue team and two boat crews were standing by, they hadn’t been called to any “true water-related” emergencies. But water was pooling on some streets.

“We are monitoring really closely a couple of our high risk areas where we tend to see the flash flooding,” Shannon said. “We've had our barricades crew go out and pre-stage barricades to help us shut those roads down fairly quickly, if they do start to see water rising in the roadway, to avoid those situations where we have people drive through that.”

The battalion chief said that motorists who see deep water in the roadway should turn around, and motorists traveling through puddles should slow down.

“Everybody needs to just slow down in weather like this,” Shannon said, adding that the splashes caused by vehicle running through puddles can be dangerous. “I got behind one that hit a puddle, and it completely covered the windshield, to the point where if my wife were going at full speed, I wouldn't have been able to see anything.”

No serious power outages were reported in the valley Friday afternoon. Teresa Hall, an Appalachian Power spokesperson, said outages in the Roanoke and New River valleys were “scattered,” but not significant.

“We just have about 250 customers out right now,” Hall said around 2 p.m. “Anytime you have rain and wind gusts, then we're going to make the arrangements to be prepared. That's what we were going into this morning. We had already gotten our crews placed on alert, and so everyone's on notice that there's the potential for a long weekend.”