Nice weather hangs through weekend -- then soaking rain, blustery wind and snow showers

With the upper-level trough serving as a vortex of unseasonably cold air as it gradually lifts northward, the pattern will be favorable for a few days next week to support a wintry precipitation event in our region if a disturbance rounds the base of the trough at the right time and track. There is some chance of this toward the latter part of next week, though early projections are that the wave will be suppressed and stay south of our region. There may be another stronger low early the following week as well, though the pattern may have slipped by that time to the point that it follows a path similar to Monday's storm system.