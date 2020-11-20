Nice weekend weather; showers near Thanksgiving

This weekend will be a great time to be outside, as sunny, dry weather of the past few days will continue, with temperatures moderating upward, 60s to lower 70s for highs and upper 30s to mid 40s for lows. This will be about 5-10 degrees above normal for this time of year.

A cold front will bring a few showers in the wee hours of Monday morning and knock the temperatures back to near normal -- 50s highs, 30s lows -- for the early to middle part of next week, followed by another potentially stronger front at midweek with even more showers. The timing is uncertain at this distance whether these showers will occur on Wednesday, Thanksgiving Day or both, before another shot of cooler, drier weather behind the front.

On the whole, the entire "lower 48" of the United States looks to tilt warmer than normal into early December, as the Arctic Oscillation goes strongly positive and low pressure over the North Pole tightens, keeping most of the Arctic air contained far to the north. There will be occasional cold front passages with Pacific or Canadian air that will pull temperatures back from mild to near or slightly below normal before quick recovery back to mild or even warm. Some showers may accompany any of these fronts but chances for soaking rains seem to be dwindling as the record tropical season is forced away from the U.S. by seasonal changes and ultimately dwindles. There is currently little to no prospect for wintry precipitation, beyond maybe some mountain snow showers behind the occasional cold front, into early December.