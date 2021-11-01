For the drive home in Roanoke: Partly cloudy. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Roanoke temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a brisk 55 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit roanoke.com.
Nov. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Roanoke
