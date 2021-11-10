 Skip to main content
Nov. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Roanoke

For the drive home in Roanoke: A few clouds overnight. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 67 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Thursday's outlook. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit roanoke.com.

