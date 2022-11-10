 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke

This evening's outlook for Roanoke: Cloudy with periods of rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Tomorrow's temperature in Roanoke will be warm. It should reach a mild 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 100% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit roanoke.com for more weather updates.

