This evening's outlook for Roanoke: Rain likely. Low 56F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Roanoke people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a mild 65 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit roanoke.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Roanoke
