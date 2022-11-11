 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Nov. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

For the drive home in Roanoke: Cloudy and damp with rain early...then becoming partly cloudy. Low 57F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on roanoke.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert