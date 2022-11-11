For the drive home in Roanoke: Cloudy and damp with rain early...then becoming partly cloudy. Low 57F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on roanoke.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke
Related to this story
Most Popular
Heavy rain and high winds are headed to the Roanoke and New River valleys on Friday.
A flood warning remains in effect until 6 p.m. Friday.
The annual United Nations Climate Change Conference begins this weekend in Egypt. These types of conferences seem very far away with little impact on Virginia, but in the long game, they are important.
🎧 Will it be a harsh or mild winter? Find out on the latest episode of the Across the Sky podcast.
The Roanoke area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
Despite the clouds that will cover most of Southwest Virginia this weekend, there will not be a lot of rain, and by November standards, it wil…
Roanoke will see warm temperatures this Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 deg…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Roanoke area. It looks like it will be a moderate 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature…
Roanoke's evening forecast: Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low around 65F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%…
Our planet's rising temps are making it harder for planes to take off. It could force some airlines to leave passengers on the ground.