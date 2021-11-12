 Skip to main content
Nov. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Roanoke

For the drive home in Roanoke: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Roanoke area. It looks to reach a brisk 50 degrees. 31 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit roanoke.com for local news and weather.

