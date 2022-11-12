Tonight's weather conditions in Roanoke: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 38F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Roanoke area Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 48 degrees. 29 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Roanoke could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on roanoke.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke
