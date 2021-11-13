 Skip to main content
Nov. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Roanoke

Nov. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Roanoke

For the drive home in Roanoke: A mostly clear sky. Low 31F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Roanoke folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit roanoke.com for more weather updates.

