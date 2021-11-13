For the drive home in Roanoke: A mostly clear sky. Low 31F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Roanoke folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit roanoke.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Roanoke
