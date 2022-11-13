Roanoke's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 29F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on roanoke.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke
