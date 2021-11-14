Nov. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Roanoke

For the drive home in Roanoke: A few clouds. Low 36F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 50 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Roanoke could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit roanoke.com for local news and weather.