Nov. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke

Roanoke's evening forecast: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Roanoke area Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 42 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 100% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit roanoke.com for more weather updates.

