This evening in Roanoke: Cloudy. Periods of rain early. Low 37F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Cool temperatures will blanket the Roanoke area Wednesday. It looks to reach a brisk 48 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit roanoke.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke
