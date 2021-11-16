Nov. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Roanoke

For the drive home in Roanoke: A few clouds. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Roanoke area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 71 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit roanoke.com for local news and weather.