Nov. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke

This evening's outlook for Roanoke: A few clouds from time to time. Low 31F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Roanoke area Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit roanoke.com.