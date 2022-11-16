This evening's outlook for Roanoke: A few clouds from time to time. Low 31F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Roanoke area Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit roanoke.com.
Nov. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke
Related to this story
Most Popular
Heavy rain and high winds are headed to the Roanoke and New River valleys on Friday.
A flood warning remains in effect until 6 p.m. Friday.
Cool temperatures will blanket the Roanoke area Sunday. It looks like it will be a chilly 48 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. Expect clear …
Roanoke's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 29F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to …
Roanoke folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a mild 72 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low. Rain is expected for this Friday…
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…
Flash droughts can develop within a few weeks, causing water shortages, damaging crops and worsening fire risks.
🎧 Will it be a harsh or mild winter? Find out on the second part of our seasonal preview on the latest episode of the Across the Sky podcast.
Tonight's weather conditions in Roanoke: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 38F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Cool temp…
Roanoke temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees today. We will …