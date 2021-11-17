 Skip to main content
Nov. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Roanoke

This evening in Roanoke: Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Roanoke will be warm. It looks to reach a pleasant 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. There is only a 24% chance of rain Thursday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit roanoke.com for local news and weather.

