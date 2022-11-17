 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke

Roanoke's evening forecast: Clear. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Roanoke folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a chilly 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit roanoke.com for more weather updates.

