This evening's outlook for Roanoke: Rain showers in the evening, then clear overnight. Low 36F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Roanoke residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a chilly 49 degrees. 27 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit roanoke.com.
Nov. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Roanoke
Related to this story
Most Popular
Climate change is making ocean levels rise. It’s a problem that will endure even after the world stabilizes and slashes greenhouse gas pollution.
Roanoke folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 54 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun a…
Folks in the Roanoke area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 65 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecaste…
Roanoke temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. Expect …
For the drive home in Roanoke: A mostly clear sky. Low 31F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Roanoke folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The…
For the drive home in Roanoke: A few clouds. Low 36F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 50…
Roanoke people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 61 degrees. 40 degrees is today's low. It should be a f…
Roanoke folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a moderate 71 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 49 degre…
Folks in the Roanoke area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees today.…
The start of the busy season for sunspots means more opportunities to see the splendor of the northern and southern lights.