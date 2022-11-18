 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke

For the drive home in Roanoke: Partly cloudy skies. Low near 30F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 50 degrees. 30 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit roanoke.com for more weather updates.

