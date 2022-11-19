For the drive home in Roanoke: Partly cloudy. Low around 30F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures in Roanoke will be cool tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 42 degrees. A 23-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Roanoke could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit roanoke.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke
