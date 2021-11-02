 Skip to main content
Nov. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Roanoke

Roanoke's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 34F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Roanoke folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 53 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit roanoke.com.

