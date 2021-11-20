Nov. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Roanoke

Tonight's weather conditions in Roanoke: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. Roanoke folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a cool 54 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit roanoke.com.