Tonight's weather conditions in Roanoke: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. Roanoke folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a cool 54 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit roanoke.com.
Nov. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Roanoke
